As is customary following a resignation from the Federal Council, speculation is rife about potential candidates. Who will succeed Viola Amherd? The Centre Party can rest assured of keeping its seat, as its claim is both justified and widely recognised.

The name Gerhard Pfister dominates the media discussion as a potential successor. The Centre Party politician recently announced his resignation as party president and is openly vying for a Federal Council position. Pfister is described by the Tages-Anzeiger as a “proven political fox” and is widely regarded as the frontrunner.

Isabelle Chassot has been suggested as a female candidate. A native of Fribourg, she would also represent Switzerland’s French-speaking community. However, she has stated on French-speaking Swiss television that she has no intention of joining the Federal Council.

Another name in the mix is Martin Candinas. As President of the House of Representatives, the Graubünden Centre politician has brought attention to Romansh, frequently announcing vote results in Sursilvan. Candinas represents a younger generation of politicians with substantial experience.

Benedikt Würth, another Centre politician, is also a potential candidate but his St Gallen roots may work against him. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter is also from St Gallen and it is unusual for two Federal Council members to hail from the same canton.