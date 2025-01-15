How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?
After months of negotiations, Switzerland and the European Union announced in December that negotiations on the package of bilateral agreements had been concluded. There is still a long political road ahead, as the dossier will have to be approved by parliament and probably put to a public referendum.
According to the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), the draft agreement safeguards the rights of the 466,000 Swiss citizens living in the European Union. Thanks to the free movement of persons, Swiss people can freely choose their place of work and residence within EU countries, enjoying the same rights as EU/EFTA nationals.
What are the advantages or disadvantages of this package of agreements between Bern and Brussels in your view? How might these agreements affect your life? What would be the impact of this dossier failing in parliament?
My daughter lives in Amsterdam. With the free movement laws in place between Switzerland and the EU she has no problems living and studying and working there. I hope this could continue.
EU is woke. EU is pro-immigration and pro-integration but has no accountability if that fails. I do not believe Switzerland have any real benefits for following EU agreements and the politicians are self-proclaiming their own importance and digging a big hole for swiss people by agreeing with EU with unchecked powers.
The EU is. Mid-20th century creation that is outdated. Switzerland is way more forward and is signing free trade agreements with China and will maintain better relationships with the US than any country of the EU, which means US companies will still invest here. In brief, these agreements are useless and the Swiss people must vote no.
Any agreement with the EU is tantamount to a betrayal of neutrality.
Tout accord avec l'u-e equivaut à une trahison de la neutralité.
Why should we simply adopt laws and regulations, even those that we don't even know and that have nothing to do with exports? Who gives orders in our country? Can we say NO to EU laws by referendum 10, 20, 30 times a month? If we actually manage to say NO by voting, the EU will penalise us with so-called compensatory measures! Do we deserve that? Which other country that exports to the EU accepts such conditions that have nothing to do with exports, the PTA, foreign judges? Not a single one! Cooperation, as we have done for decades with many states and still do with our neighbours in particular - YES, subjugated subjects as recipients of orders - NO! When will the EU turbos finally realise this?
Warum sollen wir Gesetze und Bestimmungen, selbst solche, die wir noch nicht einmal kennen, und die mit dem Export nichts zu tun haben, einfach übernehmen? Wer befiehlt in unserem Land? Können wir im Monat 10, 20, 30Mal durch Volksabstimmung zu EU-Gesetzen NEIN sagen? Wenn wir es mittels Abstimmung tatsächlich mal fertig bringen würden NEIN zu sagen, wird die EU uns bestrafen, sog Ausgleichsmassnahmen! Haben wir das verdient? Welcher andere Staat, der in die EU exportiert, übernimmt solche Bedingungen, die mit dem Export nichts zu tun haben, PFZ, fremde Richter? Kein einziger! Zusammenarbeit wie wir das seit Jahrzehnten mit vielen Staaten gemacht haben und im Besonderen mit unseren Nachbarn immer noch machen JA, Unterjochte als Befehlsempfänger NEIN! Wann begreifen das endlich die EU-Turbinnen und die EU-Turbos?
Mrs Amherd did not speak for Switzerland but only for the Federal Council, and possibly not for the whole Federal Council, and Mrs Van der Lyen did not speak for the whole of Europe but for the countries that belong to the EU. The two ladies ignored this in their grand speeches. As long as all the details are not clear to the Swiss people, no more money should go from Switzerland to the EU. Yes, the EU desperately needs more revenue and Switzerland is the cow to milk. The EU has already taken in so many corrupt countries, it's a complete mockery. Why does Switzerland want to be under their yoke?
Frau Amherd hat nicht fuer die Schweiz gesprochen sondern nur fuer den Bundesrat und da möglicherweise nicht fuer den ganzen Bundesrat und Frau Van der Lyen hat nicht fuer ganz Europa gesprochen sondern fuer die Länder die der EU angehören. Die beiden Damen haben das glimpflich ignoriert in ihren grossen Reden. Solange nicht alle Details fuer das Schweizer Volk einsichtlich sind sollten keine weiteren Gelder von der Schweiz an die EU gehen. Ja, die EU braucht bitter nötig mehr Einnahmen und dafuer ist die Schweiz die Kuh zu melken. Die EU hat bereits so viele korrupte Länder aufgenommen, es ist ein kompletter Hohn. Warum will sich die Schweiz unter deren Joch geben?
The bilateral agreements are certainly important for Switzerland too, but the concerns of both negotiating partners must be taken into account in an appropriate manner. On this point, I believe that the EU is not acting as a partner and is treating Switzerland in one way or another, and often as a little "beggar". That's why no agreement is better than a bad agreement. When it comes to payments to the EU, they eagerly wait for the transfers to arrive. And the EU's blackmail should be criticised and rejected by Switzerland with the utmost clarity. Switzerland may be small and a little 'squeamish', but it is a sovereign country, and a prosperous one at that. We must not let the EU do everything to us.
last but not least!
Switzerland is proving time and again that it is capable of negotiating and that it is not always "stubborn". Little Switzerland was able to sign a "free trade agreement" with China. To the satisfaction of both parties. And this agreement is based on solid foundations. We are well on the way to doing the same with India. All Switzerland has to do is make sure that our friends don't always meddle in our affairs and impose conditions on us too.
"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. And out loud".
Bilaterale Abkommen sind sicher auch für die Schweiz wichtig, aber es sollen und müssen die Anliegen beider Verhandlungs-Partner angemessen berücksichtigt werden. Hier denke ich, dass die EU nicht partnerschaftlich agiert und die Schweiz irgendwie und oft als einen kleinen "Bittsteller" behandelt. Deshalb, besser kein Abkommen als ein schlechtes Abkommen. Wenn es um Zahlungen an die EU geht warten sie gierig bis die Überweisungen eintreffen. Und, die Erpressungen der EU sollten von der Schweiz mit aller Klarheit kritisiert und zurückgewiesen werden. Die Schweiz mag klein und etwas "bockig" sein, aber sie ist ein souveränes und erst recht ein erfolgreiches Land. Wir müssen und von der EU nicht alles bieten lassen.
last but not least!
Die Schweiz beweist immer und immer wieder, dass sie verhandlungsfähig und eben nicht immer "bockig" ist. Die kleine Schweiz hat mit China ein "Freihandels-Abkommen" unterzeichnen können. Zur Zufriedenheit beider Seiten. Und dieses Abkommen steht auf soliden Füssen. Mit Indien ist man auf gutem Weg, das gleiche zu tun. Die Schweiz muss nur aufpassen, dass uns die AMIS nicht immer dreinreden und ebenfalls auflagen machen.
"Die mutigste Tat ist immer noch, selbst zu denken. Und zwar laut."
