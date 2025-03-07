Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Around 400 women from all over Switzerland are meeting at the federal parliament in Bern today on the eve of International Women's Rights Day. They will be discussing this year's theme, "Women and Security". The meeting was organised by Maja Riniker, president of the House of Representatives and member of the Radical-Liberal Party, seen giving a speech in the picture of the day above.
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Dear Swiss Abroad,

Today's top headlines from Switzerland centre on Geneva, where international organisations are still grappling with the fallout from the suspension of US funding and aid.

Earlier today, Switzerland received an update from the European Court of Human Rights regarding last year’s landmark climate ruling.

We close this Friday’s briefing with an interview with the CEO of Swiss International Air Lines, who reflects on SWISS’s record-breaking revenues – but explains why ticket prices will not be reduced.

Sunny regards from Bern,

This content was published on
5 minutes

I am a member of the Swiss Abroad editorial team, where I translate and help distribute our content. With a backgound in international relations and communications, I now work for SWI swissinfo.ch translating and supporting the Swiss Abroad editorial team.

Patricia Danzi,
Patricia Danzi, director of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The 90-day suspension of US aid will fundamentally reshape the humanitarian, development and multilateral landscape, according to Patricia Danzi, director of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), in an interview broadcast.

Danzi describes the abrupt freeze as “a real earthquake”. With a budget of $42.8 billion (CHF37.6 billion), USAID accounts for 42% of global humanitarian aid. “The sums at stake are simply enormous,” she says.

While many partners have already approached the SDC to increase their contributions to compensate for the shortfall, Danzi warns that neither Switzerland nor other actors can fully replace the missing funds. As a result, many ongoing or planned projects will have to be halted.

Danzi fears that such an abrupt cessation of aid could cost lives. “When food distributions are not made, medicines are not delivered, or medical treatments cannot be provided in times of crisis, deaths are inevitable,” she warns, noting that in some countries, 60% of humanitarian programmes were funded by the United States.

Although much remains uncertain – “many things are still pending on the US side” – Danzi believes the humanitarian sector is facing “profound reform”.

A Palestinian youth strides past a house which was destroyed during Israel's three-week offensive in Gaza earlier this year, at Bait Lahiya in northren Gaza Strip on 16 September 2009. Justice Richard Goldstone, Head of the UN Fact Finding Mission on the Gaza Conflict, releases the panel's findings in the UN Fact Finding Report during a news conference at the United Nations in New York in 15 September. The report says ,Israel violated international humanitarian law and used disproportionate force during its assault on the Gaza Strip eight months ago,
EPA/ALI ALI

Switzerland has called off a conference on applying the Geneva Conventions in the Middle East following opposition from several countries.

The Swiss government announced on Thursday that the number of participants supporting the draft final declaration was insufficient.

Last September, Switzerland was mandated by the UN General Assembly to organise the conference within six months. The event, to which all 196 state parties were invited, aimed to reaffirm international humanitarian law. However, tensions escalated in the weeks leading up to the meeting.

Israel, which accused Switzerland of taking a “revisionist” approach that could impose new legal obligations, and the United States decided to boycott the event. According to Arab media, the Palestinians were also preparing to withdraw.

The consequences of the cancellation and potential next steps remain unclear.

The Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers has acknowledged Swiss progress following a conviction for climate inaction by the European Court of Human Rights. In their written decision, the delegates note that a number of issues have been resolved at federal level. These include the entry into force on January 1 of the revised CO2 Act, which sets out climate targets and measures up to 2030, and the Electricity Security Act. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), a body of the Council of Europe, ruled on a lawsuit brought by the “Klimaseniorinnen” (Swiss Climate Seniors Association) association in April 2024. It found a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). According to the ECHR, it is the obligation of a state to protect its citizens from the consequences of the climate crisis. The Council of Europe is awaiting further information and will examine the case again in September.
Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Switzerland has made progress in addressing last year’s landmark European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling on climate inaction, according to the Council of Europe’s decision-making body.

Today, the Committee of Ministers, which includes foreign affairs delegates from the Council of Europe’s 46 member states, acknowledged that some issues had been “resolved at federal level”, such as closing legislative gaps. These include the revised CO2 Act, which took effect on January 1, setting climate targets through 2030, and the new electricity law.

The ECHR ruled in April 2024 in favour of the KlimaSeniorinnen (Swiss Climate Seniors Association), finding Switzerland in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights for failing to protect citizens from climate change. The Strasbourg court has since stated that no further individual measures are needed.

Switzerland’s justice ministry confirmed that the country has addressed the legislative shortcomings identified in the ruling. However, KlimaSeniorinnen co-president Rosmarie Wydler-Wälti remains critical: “The Federal Council’s arguments won’t convince the Committee of Ministers. Switzerland must improve its climate policy to remedy this human rights violation.”

Swiss authorities have welcomed the committee’s conclusions.

Jens Fehlinger, CEO
Jens Fehlinger, CEO of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS). Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Jens Fehlinger, who took over as CEO of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) in October 2024, has already led the company to its second-best financial result in history. In an interview with Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, Fehlinger – who is also a pilot – reveals the airline’s formula for success.

SRF asked Fehlinger why SWISS, with a profit of CHF684 million ($778 million), has chosen not to lower ticket prices. “Our ability to invest is crucial. Starting this year, we are making record investments in new aircraft and new products for our customers,” he explains.

Fehlinger also highlights the strong demand for flights to and from Switzerland, which is reflected in pricing.

Last year, only 65% of SWISS flights arrived on time. Fehlinger notes that around two-thirds of delays are caused by third parties. However, he points out that the aviation industry remains a highly complex system that has yet to stabilise after the pandemic.

“There are missing spare parts, engines are unavailable, and airspace is overcrowded due to passenger numbers rising sharply again,” he explains.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR