The search for missing people continues in the rubble of a building in Bangkok.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, with tremors felt as far as Thailand and China.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are rare – those above 7 on the Richter scale occur only around once every hundred years. Experts also warn of potential aftershocks in the affected countries.

The exact number of casualties remains unclear but is expected to be high. Dozens of victims have already been reported in Myanmar and Thailand. “The figures for damage and fatalities are still very preliminary,” said György Hetényi, geophysicist and professor at the University of Lausanne, speaking to Swiss public broadcaster, RTS.

The Swiss foreign ministry has not received any reports of Swiss victims so far, but checks are ongoing. Around 50 Swiss nationals live in Myanmar and more than 13,000 in Thailand. Most of the Swiss in Thailand reside in areas that have been relatively unaffected.

Swiss nationals directly affected can contact Swiss embassies in the region or the Swiss foreign ministry helpline in Bern on +41 800 24 7 365 or via email at helpline@eda.admin.ch.