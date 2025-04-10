The fact that The Washington Post mentions Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter by name “quite remarkable”, says historian Jérôme Gygax.

Did a 25-minute phone call yesterday between Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and US President Donald Trump influence his dramatic reversal on US tariffs? That’s the question being asked in both Swiss and international media.

Here’s what we know: the call took place yesterday at exactly 9am Washington time, 3pm in Switzerland. Just hours later, Trump announced a U-turn on most of the new tariffs – sparing all but China.

Following a storm of criticism, Trump was reportedly under significant pressure from multiple fronts. Speaking to Swiss public television, RTS, historian Jérôme Gygax identified three sources of pressure that probably made Trump change direction: economic damage in the US, dissent within the Republican party and looming countermeasures from China and the EU.

Yet amid the whirlwind of international diplomacy, only one foreign leader was named in The Washington Post: Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. “That’s quite remarkable,” said Gygax.

According to the Swiss finance ministry, during her talks Keller-Sutter emphasised Switzerland’s role as the sixth-largest foreign investor in the US, particularly in R&D, largely thanks to pharmaceutical giants like Roche and Novartis. She also highlighted Switzerland’s move to abolish tariffs on US industrial goods last year.

Gygax said fears among Trump officials that China, Japan and the EU might form a united front also contributed to the shift. But he adds: “Trump is guided by an economic theory that contradicts 40 years of research.” And, Gygax warns, this likely won’t be the last tariff rodeo of Trump’s presidency.