Switzerland signs deal for EU research access

Swiss education Minister Guy Parmelin is to sign an agreement to allow Swiss universities and students back into European Union research programmes.

The Swiss government has approved the text of the agreement negotiated with the EU.

The signing will enable retroactive association with the Horizon Europe research programme, the Euratom programme and the Digital Europe programme as of 1 January 2025, Parmelin announced at a media conference in Bern on Thursday. This is planned for November 2025.

The EU programme agreement (Eupa) regulates Switzerland’s participation in EU programmes in areas such as research and education. For example, Switzerland will be able to participate in the Erasmus plus education programme from 2027.

Once signed, the agreement will be provisionally applied until ratification or until 31 December 2028 at the latest, according to the statement.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

