The point where the rockslide at Petit Nesthorn, above the village of Blatten, collapsed.

Following several major rockfalls on Monday high above the mountain village in the Kleines Nesthorn and Birchgletscher region, the situation in Blatten in the Lötschental Valley, canton Valais, is becoming increasingly precarious.

The village of Blatten remains on borrowed time due to the risk of a collapse of part of the Petit Nesthorn. Around a third of the anticipated five million cubic metres of rock has already fallen.

“You can see clouds of dust all the time and hear the scree,” explained Jonas Jeitziner from the regional control centre on Tuesday morning. In the worst-case scenario, the remaining 3.5 million cubic metres could slide. “According to estimates, 1.5 million cubic metres have already come loose.” The changeable weather is also expected to influence the situation.

The events are reminiscent of those in Brienz, canton Graubünden, which has been evacuated since November due to the risk of a major landslide. But according to Simon Löw, Emeritus Professor of Engineering Geology at the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich, the two cases are not comparable, if only because of the type of terrain.

He noted that major events involving millions of cubic metres, such as this one, have not increased in recent decades compared to the past 300 years. However, smaller incidents such as mudslides and rockfalls have become more frequent since the 1990s.