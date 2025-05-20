The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
The point where the rockslide at Petit Nesthorn, above the village of Blatten, collapsed. After several major rockfalls on Monday, the village of Blatten is still on borrowed time due to the risk of collapse of part of the Petit Nesthorn. Around a third of the expected five million cubic metres of rock have fallen.
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Hello Swiss Abroad,
 
After several major rockfalls on Monday, the village of Blatten in canton Valais is still holding its breath, awaiting the potential collapse of a section of the mountain looming above.
 
And could Geneva lose its place as the world capital of multilateralism? Several contenders are making their move.
 
Enjoy your read,

This content was published on
4 minutes

Emigration, returning to Switzerland, family, education, pensions, banking, insurance... I care about Swiss people living abroad and inform them about the issues that concern them. Passionate about languages and cultures, my career path took a short turn through marketing and assistant work before crossing the road into journalism, in a job that allows me to converse with people from all over the world.

The point where the rockslide at Petit Nesthorn, above the village of Blatten, collapsed.
The point where the rockslide at Petit Nesthorn, above the village of Blatten, collapsed. Regionaler Fuehrungsstab Loetschental /

Following several major rockfalls on Monday high above the mountain village in the Kleines Nesthorn and Birchgletscher region, the situation in Blatten in the Lötschental Valley, canton Valais, is becoming increasingly precarious.

The village of Blatten remains on borrowed time due to the risk of a collapse of part of the Petit Nesthorn. Around a third of the anticipated five million cubic metres of rock has already fallen.

“You can see clouds of dust all the time and hear the scree,” explained Jonas Jeitziner from the regional control centre on Tuesday morning. In the worst-case scenario, the remaining 3.5 million cubic metres could slide. “According to estimates, 1.5 million cubic metres have already come loose.” The changeable weather is also expected to influence the situation.

The events are reminiscent of those in Brienz, canton Graubünden, which has been evacuated since November due to the risk of a major landslide. But according to Simon Löw, Emeritus Professor of Engineering Geology at the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich, the two cases are not comparable, if only because of the type of terrain.

He noted that major events involving millions of cubic metres, such as this one, have not increased in recent decades compared to the past 300 years. However, smaller incidents such as mudslides and rockfalls have become more frequent since the 1990s.

A Skyguide air traffic controller at work at Zurich airport.
A Skyguide air traffic controller at work at Zurich airport. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Technical incidents, a shortage of specialists, and delays in digitalisation: Skyguide, Switzerland’s air navigation services provider, has been grappling with persistent challenges. Now, the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) is sounding the alarm, describing Skyguide’s financial situation as “very worrying”.

Skyguide’s Virtual Centre project, intended to digitise air traffic management, has encountered repeated problems. Following a fresh audit, the SFAO warned on Monday that without additional funds, the company may no longer be able to fully fulfil its mandate.

Skyguide, which is over 99% state-owned, acknowledged the situation and said it would evaluate necessary corrective measures in its internal review. However, the Virtual Centre project remains central to its modernisation strategy.

The WHO headquarters in Geneva, which is also threatened by the UN's cost-cutting measures.
The WHO headquarters in Geneva, which is also threatened by the UN’s cost-cutting measures. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Faced with budget cuts and the withdrawal of the United States, the United Nations is in crisis. This crisis is fuelling the ambitions of other countries to challenge Geneva’s role as the global capital of multilateralism, writes 24 Heures

After the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) considered relocating some of its activities to Vienna, and Rwanda formally offered to host certain UN functions, Qatar has now put itself forward to house the UN’s humanitarian arm.

The Gulf state has increasingly positioned itself as a humanitarian hub, funding operations in sensitive areas. In March 2023, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) signed a headquarters agreement with Doha, granting it favourable legal status.

Since UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced plans to cut the organisation’s budget by 20%, Geneva has been in turmoil. Morale within the agencies is deteriorating. In response, Geneva’s cantonal government has unveiled an emergency action plan, and the Swiss federal government will inject CHF80 million ($96 million) into the WHO. But according to 24 Heures, “Switzerland is now playing defence”.

Victims of human trafficking rarely come forward to the police. (Illustration)
Victims of human trafficking rarely come forward to the police. (Illustration) DPA / HAUKE-CHRISTIAN DITTRICH

At a press conference on Monday, Bern cantonal police announced they had dismantled a human trafficking network involved in sexual exploitation. Investigations were complicated by the pervasive code of silence in such circles, the authorities noted.

Five suspects are accused of luring 146 Chinese women to Switzerland and coercing them into prostitution. The women were confined to flats they feared leaving and were required to hand over half of their earnings to their alleged handlers.

Victims of human trafficking rarely come forward to police, often fearing retaliation or being under constant surveillance. In Switzerland, an average of 11 convictions for this offence have been issued each year since 2008. But according to Leila Boussemacer, a lawyer with the Protestant Social Centre in Geneva, the true scale of trafficking in Switzerland is “much greater than we imagine”.

Translated from French using DeepL/amva

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR