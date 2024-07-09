Amnesty sees the right to demonstrate under pressure across Europe

On Tuesday, Amnesty published a report on the situation of the right to protest in 21 European countries. Keystone / Peter Schneider

The human rights organisation Amnesty International sees increasing restrictions on freedom of assembly in many European countries. There is also a need for improvement in Switzerland.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Amnesty sieht das Demonstrationsrecht europaweit unter Druck Original Read more: Amnesty sieht das Demonstrationsrecht europaweit unter Druck

On Tuesday, Amnesty published a report on the situation of the right to protest in 21 European countries. The research paints a picture of a Europe-wide restriction on the right to protest, it concludes.

News today from Switzerland: get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

According to the report, police violence is a problem in many countries. In addition, peaceful protesters are vilified as “terrorists” or “foreign agents”. Eleven countries already use facial recognition systems, which is tantamount to arbitrary mass surveillance.

+Women’s strike demos held in several Swiss cities

The organisation noted that Switzerland also has some problematic legal provisions. It is particularly critical of the requirement to obtain a permit for small demonstrations, varying regulations between cantons and the tendency to pass on costs to the organisers of demonstrations.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch