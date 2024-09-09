Thousands of signatures for Bern initiative disappear

The city discovered that the signatures were missing after looking into their verification system. Keystone-SDA

A postal item containing signatures to be certified for the Bern city's minimum wage initiative has gone missing from the local Chancellery. This was announced by the city on Monday. According to the initiative committee, around 1,600 signatures are involved.

A registered letter with signed signature sheets was delivered to the city chancellery on July 16, the city announced. However, the package was never received by the internal office responsible for checking the signatures.

The loss became known internally last week after the initiative committee enquired about the status of signature controls. Investigations have so far been unsuccessful.

Criminal behavior cannot be ruled out, the city announced. For this reason, charges against persons unknown are also being considered.

What happens next is unclear. “The City Chancellery is currently examining the legal options for resolving the situation”, the press release states. Everything will be done “to limit the damage”.

In Bern, 5,000 valid signatures are required for a city initiative to come to a vote. The initiative was launched on May 1; the regular deadline for collecting signatures ends on November 1.

