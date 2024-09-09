Thousands of signatures for Bern initiative disappear
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Thousands of signatures for Bern initiative disappear
A postal item containing signatures to be certified for the Bern city's minimum wage initiative has gone missing from the local Chancellery. This was announced by the city on Monday. According to the initiative committee, around 1,600 signatures are involved.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
1600 Unterschriften zu Stadtberner Initiative spurlos verschwunden
Original
A registered letter with signed signature sheets was delivered to the city chancellery on July 16, the city announced. However, the package was never received by the internal office responsible for checking the signatures.
The loss became known internally last week after the initiative committee enquired about the status of signature controls. Investigations have so far been unsuccessful.
Criminal behavior cannot be ruled out, the city announced. For this reason, charges against persons unknown are also being considered.
What happens next is unclear. “The City Chancellery is currently examining the legal options for resolving the situation”, the press release states. Everything will be done “to limit the damage”.
In Bern, 5,000 valid signatures are required for a city initiative to come to a vote. The initiative was launched on May 1; the regular deadline for collecting signatures ends on November 1.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
Swiss government open to reversing ban on new nuclear plants
New labour agreement for Edelweiss pilots to come into force this year
This content was published on
The newly negotiated collective labor agreement (CLA) for cockpit staff at the airline Edelweiss is to be signed this year. According to the pilots' association, the original aim was for the new CLA to come into force in fall 2024.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.