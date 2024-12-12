Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Parliament stalemate on abolishing Swiss homeowner tax

Council of States dissatisfied with bill to abolish imputed rental value
Council of States dissatisfied with bill to abolish imputed rental value Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Parliament stalemate on abolishing Swiss homeowner tax
Listening: Parliament stalemate on abolishing Swiss homeowner tax

The proposed abolition of imputed rental tax on owned properties in Switzerland is in danger of failing with both parliamentary chambers finding faults with the bill.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A majority of both chambers dislike the tax but cannot agree on how to change the system.

During the third and final discussion of the matter on Thursday, the Senate stood by its earlier decisions. It only wants to abolish the imputed rental value for primary residences. Senators also disagree with the House of Representatives on the issue of the debt interest deduction.

The House of Representatives insists on a complete change of system. Accordingly, the imputed rental value should also be abolished for second homes. At the same time, it wants to ensure that cantons have the option of levying a property tax on second homes.

More

The Senate did not even consider the proposal to introduce a property tax. It reached this decision by 26 votes to 15 with one abstention. It said an even clearer no – by 29 votes to 12 – to the abolition of the imputed rental value for second homes. Finally, it rejected a compromise proposal on the debt interest deduction by 26 votes to 13 with one abstention.

Next week, the House of Representatives will have another turn, after which the conciliation conference is expected to deal with the bill. There is no solution in sight.

The most realistic scenario is a rejection of the proposal by the conciliation conference or a no vote by one of the councils in the final vote on Friday. In both cases, the bill would be finally closed.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

How have medicine shortages impacted you? What should be done about them?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
8 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR