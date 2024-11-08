Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Owning a home ‘not necessarily cheaper in the long term than renting’

Study: A home is as good an investment as shares
Study: A home is as good an investment as shares Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Owning a home ‘not necessarily cheaper in the long term than renting’
Listening: Owning a home ‘not necessarily cheaper in the long term than renting’

Owning one's own home is not necessarily cheaper in the long term than renting, according to a Swiss study.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

With residential property, a lot of equity is tied up over a long period of time. This is then not available for consumption or other investments, such as shares, said Raiffeisen Switzerland in the study “Real Estate Switzerland – 4th Quarter” published on Thursday.

However, apart from psychological factors such as a sense of security or self-fulfilment, which often play a decisive role when buying a home, this is the advantage of home ownership. In contrast to a rented apartment, a home is not only a consumer good for its occupants, but also – whether consciously or unconsciously – an investment good.

+ Owning a home is becoming increasingly difficult in Switzerland

Ownership is not just residential use

Home ownership generates a return that goes beyond that of pure residential use. This is primarily due to the fact that residential property normally increases in value over the long term. However, this additional return is often not included in traditional “rent versus buy” comparisons.

However, calculating whether buying a home is financially worthwhile or whether it is better to rent and invest your savings is very complex, writes Raiffeisen. For a meaningful comparison, many special features such as property gains tax or imputed rental value have to be taken into account.

Long-term investment pays off

However, the analysis by the real estate market experts at Raiffeisen Switzerland shows that, taking into account all relevant influences for residential property, an average annual return on equity of 7.2% has been achieved since 1988. This means that this investment only achieves a slightly lower return than that of a pure Swiss equity portfolio over the same time horizon.

+ ‘Myth’ of spiking Swiss rents comes under scrutiny

According to the cooperative bank, similar returns can also be expected for the future under realistic assumptions. “From a long-term perspective, home ownership is therefore practically on a par with equity investments, especially as the return is achieved with significantly lower volatility.”

Compulsion to invest for the long term

The biggest advantage of home ownership over equities is that its illiquidity forces owners to remain invested for the long term and simply ride out times of crisis, emphasises Raiffeisen chief economist Fredy Hasenmaile.

+ Wealthy Switzerland is a country of tenants

Homeowners would automatically subject themselves to one of the most important principles of successful investing. The investment discipline imposed by home ownership usually leads to decades of continuous investment of a high proportion of assets and generates a handsome return.

To achieve a comparable financial market return, a tenant household would have to invest its assets in an extremely disciplined manner and not fall into the many psychological traps lurking on the financial markets.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
78 Likes
89 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
81 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

UNRWA provides emergency assistance to just over one million Palestine refugees, or about 75 per cent of all Palestine refugees in Gaza, who lack the financial means to cover their basic food.

More

Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza

This content was published on The only alternative to the UN Palestinian agency’s work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters in Geneva on Monday.

Read more: Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza
Antibiotic use on the rise again in Switzerland

More

Rise in use of antibiotics in Switzerland

This content was published on The consumption of antibiotics has risen in Switzerland since the Covid-19 pandemic. However, compared to other European countries the Alpine country has one of the lowest levels of antibiotic usage.

Read more: Rise in use of antibiotics in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR