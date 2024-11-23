Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Former government minister nets top job at Swiss Olympic

woman with swiss olympic logo
Ruth Metzler-Arnold plans to use her political connections to lobby for Swiss sporting bodies. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Ruth Metzler-Arnold will take the helm at Switzerland’s national Olympic committee as of January 2025.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Metzler-Arnold, who served in the Swiss government from 1999 to 2003, received 329 of 495 valid votes cast by delegates at an event at Swiss Olympic headquarters in Bern on Friday evening. Her rival Markus Wolf received 162 votes.

After former parliamentarian Jürg Stahl, who was Swiss Olympic President since 2017, and former cantonal ministers Jörg Schild (2006-2016) and Walter Kägi (2000-2005), Metzler-Arnold’s election marks the fourth time in a row that a political figure has been chosen to lead the umbrella organisation for Swiss sports.

+ Read more: Swiss gear up for 2038 Winter Olympics bid

Meztler-Arnold is the first woman to hold the position.

While she has never previously worked in a sports-related role, Metzler-Arnold used her political experience to run an effective campaign to win the support of delegates, the Keystone-SDA news agency writes. Meanwhile, delegates clearly considered economic and political components in making their choice – particularly the fact that current savings efforts by the federal government have led to fears about a reduction in sports subsidies.

Her experience in cantonal and federal government has given her an in-depth knowledge of the processes involved in political life, and of which levers to pull at the right time, Metzler-Arnold told delegated on Friday. “It’s a huge advantage to be able to negotiate directly with the people who make the decisions,” she said.

Adapted from German/French by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

