Hackers find only minor issues with Swiss Post’s e-voting system

For certain groups, including Swiss citizens living abroad, e-voting is an important issue. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A recent public test of the Swiss Post’s electronic voting system, involving 7,000 ethical hackers from around the world, found four reported vulnerabilities, of which only one – of “low severity” – was confirmed.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

Swiss Post said on Thursday that during the test period, which ran from June 17 to July 3, attacks were registered from 6,923 IP addresses from 62 countries.

The aim of the test, which was run under the same conditions which are used for real elections and votes, is to uncover possible security flaws.

Only one vulnerability (of “low” degree, on a scale that also includes “medium”, “high” and “critical”) was found, Swiss Post said. It was not a security-relevant issue, but a suggestion to improve communication between servers to prevent simultaneous searches. Swiss Post has already updated its software accordingly.

More

More Juggling codes and documents: how complicated is Swiss e-voting? This content was published on A few clicks and it’s done: that’s how one might imagine e-voting. But it is not that simple. Read more: Juggling codes and documents: how complicated is Swiss e-voting?

The hacker who uncovered the flaw pocketed a prize of CHF4,500 ($5,242): CHF1,500 for the notification plus a CHF3,000 bonus for being the first to report it.

The prizemoney however amounted to a meagre haul compared to what would have been awarded if somebody had managed to breach the system seriously: a discovery of critical vulnerabilities would have meant a booty of CHF50,000, while managing to manipulate the electronic ballot without leaving a trace would have meant CHF250,000.

More Debate Hosted by: Emilie Ridard E-voting: how did the new system work for you? Have you tried out the Swiss Post’s new platform? Is it up to scratch? Tell us what you think. Join the discussion View the discussion

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/dos