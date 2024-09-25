Survey: most Swiss against paid signature collections

Furthermore, almost two-thirds of respondents said they were in favour of a digital collection of signatures in order to increase the security of the process, said survey group Leewas on Wednesday.
However, enthusiasm for digital collection forms varied depending on party sympathies. Backers of the Liberal Greens more likely to vote yes or rather yes (three-quarters) than sympathisers of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (56%).
University and third-level graduates were most keen on digital collection; three-quarters of them backed the idea. Among those with only a compulsory schooling, the figure is 54%.
Almost nine out of ten respondents were meanwhile in favor of initiative committees having to declare from which company and for how much money they bought signatures. At 94%, Liberal Green supporters were again most keen on this. For People’s Party supporters, the figures was 84%.
Leewas interviewed 19,552 people in Switzerland between September 19 and 22 for the survey.
Adapted from German by DeepL/dos
‘Signatures scam’ reveals cracks in Swiss system
This content was published on
Paper was regarded as a guarantee of security in the Swiss voting system. Those days are over. An analysis of a far-reaching paradigm shift.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Swiss reject biodiversity and pension reform proposals
