Mental health and mobility top Swiss youth parliament agenda

For four days, 200 young people between the ages of 14 and 21 came together in the Swiss Federal Parliament. Among other things, they discussed specific topics in working groups and then adopted twelve demands.
These concern, for example, artificial intelligence, mental health and mobility and were handed over to president of the House of Representatives Eric Nussbaumer in the last hour of the session on Sunday.
This year, the Prix Jeunesse, which is awarded for a special political commitment to young people, went to the organisation Stop Suicide. It is committed to preventing suicide among young people. According to the announcement, this is the second time in just a few years that the prize has been awarded to an organization in the field of mental health.
President promotes real conversations
On Saturday, the young people met with Swiss president Viola Amherd. In her speech, she stressed the importance of open discussions “at a time when our society is finding it increasingly difficult to have real conversations – face to face”. Such conversations require “patience, time and the will to really listen to one another”.
The courage and confidence to commit to a cause with complete conviction; these are values that have endured the changing times. Democracy is ultimately only as strong as the willingness of its citizens from all generations to actively participate and seek compromise, she added.
The ability to compromise is not something that can be taken for granted; each generation has to learn and cultivate it for itself. She commended participants in the youth session for exercising these important qualities with passion.
External Content
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
Gold-digging: why some Swiss bury their wealth in the garden
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.