November 24 votes: are you ready?

Welcome to our special newsletter devoted to federal votes in Switzerland. It will focus on explainers on the main vote issues, surveys, filmed debates, reports, results and analyses.



Below you’ll find links to useful background information ahead of the votes on November 24. Extension of motorways, revision of tenancy law and uniform financing of healthcare are all on the agenda.



The government’s proposal to expand Swiss motorways currently has the biggest support among citizens living abroad. This is one of the results of the first poll ahead of the vote on November 24, which was published last week by the gfs.bern research institute. “This contradicts the usual pattern,” commented political scientist Martina Mousson.



Read more about the latest trends in the article below.



First poll results:

Join the conversation:

More Debate Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways? On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this? Join the discussion 60 Likes View the discussion

Explainer articles:

