Swiss Politics

November 24 votes: are you ready?

Samuel Jaberg
Dear readers,

Welcome to our special newsletter devoted to federal votes in Switzerland. It will focus on explainers on the main vote issues, surveys, filmed debates, reports, results and analyses.

Below you’ll find links to useful background information ahead of the votes on November 24. Extension of motorways, revision of tenancy law and uniform financing of healthcare are all on the agenda.

The government’s proposal to expand Swiss motorways currently has the biggest support among citizens living abroad. This is one of the results of the first poll ahead of the vote on November 24, which was published last week by the gfs.bern research institute. “This contradicts the usual pattern,” commented political scientist Martina Mousson.

Read more about the latest trends in the article below.

Best regards,

This content was published on
1 minute

Journalist and deputy head of the swissinfo.ch editorial group for German, French and Italian. Earlier, worked for Teletext and Switzerland’s French-language national broadcaster.

First poll results:

Join the conversation:

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
Explainer articles:

Switzerland’s direct democracy

How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works

This content was published on Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page.

Read more: How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

