Record year for wind power in Switzerland in 2024

2024 was a "good year but less exceptional than 2023", Suisse-Eole said. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Wind generated 160 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity across Switzerland last year, according to the Swiss Wind Energy Association (Suisse-Eole). It was a "good year but less exceptional than 2023", it said.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de In der Schweiz wird so viel Windenergie produziert wie noch nie Original Read more: In der Schweiz wird so viel Windenergie produziert wie noch nie

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This was equivalent to the household electricity consumed annually by 150,000 people, or the inhabitants of a city like Zug, St Gallen or Neuchâtel, the Swiss Wind Energy Association (Suisse-Eole) said on Tuesday.

Like hydropower and solar energy, the production of wind energy depends on the weather and location. In the Rhone and Rhine valleys, for example, it was mainly thermal winds. At the Gotthard or Gütsch above Andermatt in canton Uri, the Föhn wind ensured record production, while the wind turbines in the Jura benefited from both the Bise and the northerly winds. Two-thirds of wind power production in Switzerland is generated in winter.

+ Read more: Switzerland needs energy, but what kind?

However, wind power remains of only marginal importance for Switzerland’s total electricity supply (0.3% of total). By comparison, 10% of electricity consumption in Switzerland was covered by solar power in 2024.

More

More Wind power could supply 6% of Swiss needs by 2035 This content was published on Swiss wind power industry promotes technological advances to provide more power. Read more: Wind power could supply 6% of Swiss needs by 2035

Switzerland lags far behind its neighbours in this regard. Last year, onshore wind energy accounted for over 26% of the electricity mix in Germany, 9% in France and 13% in Austria. In the German federal state of Saarland alone, 218 wind turbines were in operation, compared to 47 in Switzerland.

More

More Switzerland trails other European nations in solar and wind power This content was published on Switzerland is at the bottom of the European league table in producing solar and wind-generated electricity. Read more: Switzerland trails other European nations in solar and wind power

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.