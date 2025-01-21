Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss politician who shot at image of Jesus resigns from Liberal Green Party

Sanija Ameti resigns from GLP
Ameti said in an email to the press that she had taken this step after careful consideration. Keystone-SDA
The co-president of Operation Libero, Sanija Ameti, has resigned from the Liberal Green Party. The Zurich city councillor caused an uproar after she fired shots at a picture of Jesus and Mary with an air pistol last September.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The party was informed of the resignation on Tuesday morning, Nora Ernst, co-president of the Liberal Greens in the canton of Zurich, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The Zurich Liberal Greens had initiated a procedure to expel Ameti from the party after Ameti posted images of herself aiming her pistol at the religious picture. Ernst said on Tuesday that this procedure was ongoing and no final decision had been made. It has now been terminated.

+ Swiss politician who shot at Jesus image faces criminal proceedings

Political future remains open

Ameti announced in an email to the press that she had taken this step after careful consideration. She explained that she could no longer contribute her liberal and democratic values to the Liberal Greens and help to shape Swiss politics. This was the reason she had entered politics.

+ Liberal Green party members criticise handling of Ameti affair

Nevertheless, her time with the Liberal Greens had been characterised by valuable experiences and constructive cooperation, she said. Ameti did not indicate whether she wanted to remain in politics. After the September incident, Liberal Greens president Jürg Grossen had called on Ameti to resign.

Adapted from German with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

Prices for adult public transport travelers are in the European midfield

More

Seniors face high public transport costs in Switzerland

This content was published on Public transport ticket prices for adults in Switzerland are around the European average, according to a study. Swiss senior citizens and business travellers tend to pay more.

Read more: Seniors face high public transport costs in Switzerland

