Swiss politician who shot at image of Jesus resigns from Liberal Green Party

Ameti said in an email to the press that she had taken this step after careful consideration. Keystone-SDA

The co-president of Operation Libero, Sanija Ameti, has resigned from the Liberal Green Party. The Zurich city councillor caused an uproar after she fired shots at a picture of Jesus and Mary with an air pistol last September.

The party was informed of the resignation on Tuesday morning, Nora Ernst, co-president of the Liberal Greens in the canton of Zurich, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The Zurich Liberal Greens had initiated a procedure to expel Ameti from the party after Ameti posted images of herself aiming her pistol at the religious picture. Ernst said on Tuesday that this procedure was ongoing and no final decision had been made. It has now been terminated.

Political future remains open

Ameti announced in an email to the press that she had taken this step after careful consideration. She explained that she could no longer contribute her liberal and democratic values to the Liberal Greens and help to shape Swiss politics. This was the reason she had entered politics.

Nevertheless, her time with the Liberal Greens had been characterised by valuable experiences and constructive cooperation, she said. Ameti did not indicate whether she wanted to remain in politics. After the September incident, Liberal Greens president Jürg Grossen had called on Ameti to resign.

