Swiss politician who shot at image of Jesus resigns from Liberal Green Party
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss politician who shot at image of Jesus resigns from Liberal Green Party
The co-president of Operation Libero, Sanija Ameti, has resigned from the Liberal Green Party. The Zurich city councillor caused an uproar after she fired shots at a picture of Jesus and Mary with an air pistol last September.
The party was informed of the resignation on Tuesday morning, Nora Ernst, co-president of the Liberal Greens in the canton of Zurich, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.
The Zurich Liberal Greens had initiated a procedure to expel Ameti from the party after Ameti posted images of herself aiming her pistol at the religious picture. Ernst said on Tuesday that this procedure was ongoing and no final decision had been made. It has now been terminated.
Ameti announced in an email to the press that she had taken this step after careful consideration. She explained that she could no longer contribute her liberal and democratic values to the Liberal Greens and help to shape Swiss politics. This was the reason she had entered politics.
Nevertheless, her time with the Liberal Greens had been characterised by valuable experiences and constructive cooperation, she said. Ameti did not indicate whether she wanted to remain in politics. After the September incident, Liberal Greens president Jürg Grossen had called on Ameti to resign.
Adapted from German with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
Thousands of emigrants’ descendants in Argentina demand Swiss citizenship
Swiss film in competition at the 75th Berlinale has a shot at Golden Bear
This content was published on
The comedy "La Cache" by Lausanne screenwriter and director Lionel Blaiser has a chance of winning the Silver or Golden Bear at the 75th Berlinale. This was announced by the organizers at a media conference on Tuesday morning.
Swiss campaigners gather enough signatures to submit ‘responsible business’ initiative
This content was published on
The Swiss people are set to vote again on the corporate responsibility of multinationals after campaigners collected 183,661 signatures in 14 days for their new 'responsible business' initiative.
WEF gives Crystal Award to Beckham, Yamamoto and von Fürstenberg
This content was published on
The World Economic Forum in Davos handed out awards to UNICEF ambassador David Beckham, Japanese architect Riken Yamamoto and women's rights activist Diane von Fürstenberg.
Seniors face high public transport costs in Switzerland
This content was published on
Public transport ticket prices for adults in Switzerland are around the European average, according to a study. Swiss senior citizens and business travellers tend to pay more.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.