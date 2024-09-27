Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss government launches attempt to secure 2038 Winter Olympics

Switzerland relaunches its bid for the 2038 Olympic Games
Last year, Switzerland was rejected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which favoured France and the United States for the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games. In return, the IOC promised a "right of preference" for 2038, if Bern manages to refine its bid by 2027. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government launches attempt to secure 2038 Winter Olympics
Listening: Swiss government launches attempt to secure 2038 Winter Olympics

After failing to host the Winter Olympics in 2030 and 2034, Switzerland is trying again - this time for the 2038 Winter Games.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Friday the Federal Council announced that it is gearing up in an attempt to secure a future Swiss bid.

Last year, Switzerland was rejected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which favoured France and the United States for the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games. In return, the IOC promised a “right of preference” for 2038, if Bern manages to refine its bid by 2027.

+ Swiss bid to host Winter Olympics falls at first hurdle

The organisation of such an event will have a “positive impact” on society and the economy, said the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) in a press release on Friday.

The government has therefore set up an interdepartmental working group to accompany preparations for a future bid. The department of sport is responsible for planning and analysing the federal government’s financial contribution.

+ Dashed dreams: Swiss take stock of failed bid to host Winter Olympics

Swiss Olympic, the umbrella organisation for Swiss sports, will look into issues relating to the chosen Olympic sites. The role of the public authorities in supporting the Olympic Games also needs to be clarified.

Several Swiss attempts to host the Winter Olympics in recent times – such as a joint bid by St Moritz and Davos for 2022 and canton Valais for 2026 – have failed at the ballot box.

The last Winter Olympics were held in St Moritz in 1948.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
148 Likes
104 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
31 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Adapted Swiss borders with France and Italy

More

Glacier melt causes changes to Swiss-Italian border

This content was published on Switzerland has adapted its borders with Italy and France. The changes with Italy are linked to melting glaciers, while those with France concern a tram line and rivers in the Geneva region.

Read more: Glacier melt causes changes to Swiss-Italian border
Almost one in five tunnels shows moderate damage

More

Report: one in five Swiss tunnels damaged, but safe

This content was published on According to Switzerland's Federal Roads Office (Astra), national roads are in good condition overall. Almost one in five tunnels has moderate damage but they are safe, it said on Thursday.

Read more: Report: one in five Swiss tunnels damaged, but safe
ZH: couple punished for reducing two women to virtual slavery

More

Swiss couple sentenced for enslaving two housekeepers

This content was published on A 46-year-old Swiss man has received a three year sentence, including nine months in jail, for exploiting, locking up and handcuffing two housekeepers he brought to Switzerland between 2018 and 2019.

Read more: Swiss couple sentenced for enslaving two housekeepers

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR