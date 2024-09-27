Swiss government launches attempt to secure 2038 Winter Olympics

On Friday the Federal Council announced that it is gearing up in an attempt to secure a future Swiss bid.
Last year, Switzerland was rejected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which favoured France and the United States for the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games. In return, the IOC promised a “right of preference” for 2038, if Bern manages to refine its bid by 2027.
The organisation of such an event will have a “positive impact” on society and the economy, said the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) in a press release on Friday.
The government has therefore set up an interdepartmental working group to accompany preparations for a future bid. The department of sport is responsible for planning and analysing the federal government’s financial contribution.
Swiss Olympic, the umbrella organisation for Swiss sports, will look into issues relating to the chosen Olympic sites. The role of the public authorities in supporting the Olympic Games also needs to be clarified.
Several Swiss attempts to host the Winter Olympics in recent times – such as a joint bid by St Moritz and Davos for 2022 and canton Valais for 2026 – have failed at the ballot box.
The last Winter Olympics were held in St Moritz in 1948.
