Switzerland set to ban disposable e-cigarettes  

The motion would see the government amend the Federal Act on Tobacco Products and Electronic Cigarettes so that so-called ‘puff bars’ may no longer be offered for sale in Switzerland.
‘Puff bars’ are attractive to young people due to their many flavours and bright colours and are therefore becoming increasingly popular, said Green Party parliamentarian Christophe Clivaz, who put forward the motion. He said that in 2022, 10 million units had already been imported.
He continued that ‘puff bars’ ended up in lakes or meadows and in the bin after use, polluting the environment and racking up costs in the millions. Clivaz also highlighted the health aspect, with prevention experts alarmed by how quickly ‘puff bars’ become addictive, and the health effects of disposable cigarettes not sufficiently researched.
Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider voted in vain against the motion, which the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, sees as a premature ban. The Senate will be next to decide on whether to ban the popular ‘puff bars’.
Adapted from German by DeepL/kp/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
