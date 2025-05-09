The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Direct London-Switzerland train link moves ahead

The London-Switzerland direct route project is gradually taking shape
The London-Switzerland direct route project is gradually taking shape
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss Federal Railways is progressing with its plans for a direct rail link between London and Switzerland by 2030. Transport Minister Albert Rösti and his British counterpart Heidi Alexander signed a declaration of intent in London on Thursday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This document “lays the foundations for preparing the next steps together”, Rösti said in a press release published on Friday. “A link of this kind would send out a strong signal for international public transport and relations with the United Kingdom”.

This announcement comes as the government intends to make cuts in international rail transport, particularly at night.

+ Swiss night trains: past, present and future

No state subsidy is planned for the operation of the London-Switzerland line, Franziska Ingold, head of communications at the transport ministry, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS. The project therefore does not conflict with the government’s savings plan, she added.

