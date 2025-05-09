Listening: Direct London-Switzerland train link moves ahead
The Swiss Federal Railways is progressing with its plans for a direct rail link between London and Switzerland by 2030. Transport Minister Albert Rösti and his British counterpart Heidi Alexander signed a declaration of intent in London on Thursday.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Le projet de ligne directe Londres-Suisse prend peu à peu forme
Original
This document “lays the foundations for preparing the next steps together”, Rösti said in a press release published on Friday. “A link of this kind would send out a strong signal for international public transport and relations with the United Kingdom”.
This announcement comes as the government intends to make cuts in international rail transport, particularly at night.
No state subsidy is planned for the operation of the London-Switzerland line, Franziska Ingold, head of communications at the transport ministry, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS. The project therefore does not conflict with the government’s savings plan, she added.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
The Böögg, Switzerland’s exploding psychic snowman
ICRC says next few days will be ‘decisive’ for aid to Gaza
This content was published on
The next few days will be absolutely decisive if the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to continue providing aid in the Gaza Strip, said its director-general Pierre Krähenbühl.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.