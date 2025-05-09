Direct London-Switzerland train link moves ahead

The Swiss Federal Railways is progressing with its plans for a direct rail link between London and Switzerland by 2030. Transport Minister Albert Rösti and his British counterpart Heidi Alexander signed a declaration of intent in London on Thursday.

This document “lays the foundations for preparing the next steps together”, Rösti said in a press release published on Friday. “A link of this kind would send out a strong signal for international public transport and relations with the United Kingdom”.

This announcement comes as the government intends to make cuts in international rail transport, particularly at night.

No state subsidy is planned for the operation of the London-Switzerland line, Franziska Ingold, head of communications at the transport ministry, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS. The project therefore does not conflict with the government’s savings plan, she added.

