Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd announces resignation

Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd has announced that she will step down at the end of March.

3 minutes

SRF Other languages: 2 EN original العربية ar وزيرة الدفاع السويسرية تعلن استقالتها Read more: وزيرة الدفاع السويسرية تعلن استقالتها

Русский ru Минобороны Швейцарии Виола Амхерд объявила о своей отставке Read more: Минобороны Швейцарии Виола Амхерд объявила о своей отставке

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

She shared this news with the media in Bern. There had been rumours about her resignation for some time.

The 62-year-old Centre Party politician from canton Valais has been part of the Swiss government since 2019, taking over from Doris Leuthard.

The announcement overshadowed the main topic of the press conference: the reorganisation of compulsory service in the army and civil protection.

‘The time has come to say goodbye’

In recent months, there had been repeated speculation in the media and political circles that Amherd might step down after her year as Swiss President. Amherd justified her decision by saying that after many years in politics and the executive, “it’s time to step back”.

She thanked her ministry, the entire Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, and the parliament. “I don’t claim that everything has gone perfectly,” she said. However, “significant milestones have been achieved”.

Concerning ‘growing polarisation’ in Switzerland

She also stated that she views the “growing polarisation and the increased enforcement of particular interests with concern,” and explained that deciding the timing of the resignation is the only decision that a member of the Federal Council can make on their own.

Regarding criticism of army procurement projects, which have led to additional costs and delays, Amherd said, “I have always demanded a transparent and honest approach: if there are problems, they should be reported.”

When asked about the proposal to upgrade the army by 2030 instead of 2035 she replied that “it was an important proposal to increase the finances for the army. That was not a given, but it happened. Whether it goes faster or slower is always a matter of assessment. I have always openly and honestly represented the decisions of the Federal Council.”

Who will be the next defence minister in Switzerland?

According to Amherd, her successor should be decided during the spring session. “Whether it’s a week or ten, it doesn’t change much,” said the minister about the short timeframe. “And I am a person who decides quickly and then implements it.”

More

More Gerhard Pfister to step down as Swiss Centre Party leader This content was published on Swiss Centre Party president Gerhard Pfister will step down next summer, the party announced in a press release on Monday. Read more: Gerhard Pfister to step down as Swiss Centre Party leader

In Swiss politics, new appointments to the Federal Council are a well-practised routine. Those interested in succeeding her now have enough time to position themselves. The spring session of the Federal Council begins on March 3.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.