Counting irregularities: Swiss vote to be repeated

Zug parliament: perforated ballot papers caused confusion in municipal polling stations. Keystone

The Swiss canton of Zug will repeat the vote on the transparency initiative on September 22. It had been declared invalid on Sunday due to incorrect counting.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA/ts Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zuger Abstimmung zur Transparenz-Initiative wird wiederholt Original Read more: Zuger Abstimmung zur Transparenz-Initiative wird wiederholt

Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.

The cantonal government said on Wednesday that only four of the 11 municipalities in Zug had counted correctly. There were “minor” discrepancies in three municipalities and “significant” discrepancies in the remaining four.

+ OSCE observers to analyse Swiss vote counting error

Perforated ballot papers for the transparency initiative had caused confusion in the municipal polling stations. This consisted of three parts, one for the initiative, one for the counter-proposal and one for the run-off question. In order for the vote to be valid, all three ballot papers had to be returned.

It was the first time that canton Zug had perforated ballot papers. This was intended to make counting easier for the polling stations. However, some municipalities failed to declare the incomplete ballots invalid.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Most Discussed Next Previous More Debate Hosted by: Katy Romy June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in? On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here. Join the discussion 61 Likes View the discussion More Debate Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann How can democracy be enhanced in schools? How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement? Join the discussion 1 Likes View the discussion More Debate Hosted by: Elena Servettaz Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events? Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem? Join the discussion 6 Likes View the discussion More Debates