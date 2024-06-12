Counting irregularities: Swiss vote to be repeated

Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.
The cantonal government said on Wednesday that only four of the 11 municipalities in Zug had counted correctly. There were “minor” discrepancies in three municipalities and “significant” discrepancies in the remaining four.
Perforated ballot papers for the transparency initiative had caused confusion in the municipal polling stations. This consisted of three parts, one for the initiative, one for the counter-proposal and one for the run-off question. In order for the vote to be valid, all three ballot papers had to be returned.
It was the first time that canton Zug had perforated ballot papers. This was intended to make counting easier for the polling stations. However, some municipalities failed to declare the incomplete ballots invalid.
