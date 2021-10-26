Other language: 1 Deutsch (de) Swiss Travel Admin App (EDA) (original)

Travel safely and relaxed with Travel Admin, the FDFA's travel app. The Travel Admin app provides optimal support in preparing a trip. The app also provides useful information and services for people on the move, which are not only helpful in the event of a crisis. However, once a crisis occurs, the app can become a particularly valuable tool: For example, the app proved very useful during the crisis surrounding the coronavirus in organising the return journey of blocked Swiss travellers.

Travel Admin is the travel app of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, FDFA. The successor app to itineris not only helps with the preparation of a trip, but also accompanies you on the way.

Well planned is half travelled

swissinfo.ch

The app supports optimal travel preparations by providing checklists that can be individually expanded and adapted. Important travel documents such as passport copies or insurance policies can be attached to the checklists. The FDFA's constantly updated travel advice is available at the touch of a finger and is an indispensable part of any travel preparation. After registration, travel destinations can be entered and fellow travellers and emergency addresses can be added directly from the contacts.

The DFA in your luggage

On the road, the app becomes the FDFA's service centre: the FDFA informs you by text message if a crisis occurs in the country you are travelling to. At the touch of a button, a sign of life can be sent to your own contacts or the FDFA can be informed of your current location. Addresses, contact details and the website of the nearest Swiss representation can be found in no time. The representation can then be contacted directly by phone, Skype or e-mail. The emergency numbers of the country of travel (fire brigade, police, ambulance) are also available. Last but not least, the FDFA helpline is available anywhere in the world at any time. During the global crisis surrounding the Coronavirus 2020, the Travel Admin App proved particularly useful. Thanks to the registration of tens of thousands of trips by stranded Swiss tourists in the app, the FDFA was able to bring numerous Swiss citizens back home in a large-scale repatriation operation in spring 2020.