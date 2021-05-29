Thousands take part in Zurich bicycle demonstration

Several motorists complained that bicycle protesters had sought to provoke them. Keystone

Several thousand cyclists took police by surprise by attending a mass demonstration in Zurich to highlight the dangers posed by motorised traffic.

This content was published on May 29, 2021 - 13:34

swissinfo.ch/mga

Two people were slightly injured during the demonstration on Friday evening. Zurich police said they had received several complaints of verbal altercations between demonstrators and motorists but did not indicate that anyone had been arrested.

Witnesses reported up to 10,000 cyclists taking to the streets, some deliberately blocking roads and causing traffic jams in several areas of the city.

The demonstration was organised by the Critical MassExternal link movement, which began in San Francisco in 1992 and now takes place in several cities around the world. Its purpose is to bring attention to the hazards that motorists present to cyclists on roads.

Police say the demonstration started at around 6.30pm and continued well into the night. Many demonstrators defied coronavirus social distancing rules and failed to wear face masks.

But police appear to have restricted their action to calming flash points where motorists complained of being provoked by demonstrators “in a variety of ways”.