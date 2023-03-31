Two Swiss trains derail in strong winds, several injured

The accidents occurred in strong winds, with several people injured. Keystone

Two regional trains derailed almost simultaneously at separate locations in canton Bern late Friday afternoon in stormy winds, leaving several people injured, according to cantonal police.

A train belonging to the RBS company derailed shortly before 5pm near the station of Büren zum Hof. Several people were injured, police said. The RBS company said the accident was probably caused by gusts of wind. A part of the train overturned and other trains on the section had to be stopped. Rescue workers were on the spot in the early evening.

At almost the same time, a train operated by the Aare Seeland mobil company derailed at Lüscherz, on the southern shore of Lake Biel. Several people were also injured in that accident. The rear part of the train derailed, and the carriages involved fell on their sides. The fire brigade and an ambulance were called in.

The circumstances of the derailment were not initially specified by police. However, the Swiss Federal Railways website said the section of track concerned had to be closed due to bad weather.

Stormy winds swept several regions north of the Alps on Friday, with gusts of up to 122 kilometres per hour. This was accompanied by thunder and lightning caused by Storm Mathis, a low-pressure system that originated in the British Isles. Trees have also fallen on some motorway sections.

