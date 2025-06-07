Whitsun holiday traffic blocked for 17 kilometres at Gotthard tunnel

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
17 km of southbound traffic jams at the Gotthard north portal Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
On Saturday morning, road traffic was blocked for 17 kilometres in front of the Gotthard north portal between Erstfeld and Göschenen in canton Uri, resulting in a loss of time of up to two hours and 50 minutes, according to the Touring Club Suisse on its website.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

As an alternative route south, the Touring Club Suisse (TCS) has recommended the A13 motorway via the San Bernardino tunnel.

Already on Friday, Whitsun traffic was heavy on the A2 motorway. The Viasuisse traffic service was forecasting long traffic jams in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel between Friday and Saturday afternoon. Traffic overloads are also expected on Monday, on the return journey northwards.

