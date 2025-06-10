The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Almost 40% of Swiss in favour of excluding certain parties

Almost 40% of Swiss in favour of excluding certain parties
Keystone-SDA
Almost 40% of Swiss in favour of excluding certain parties
More than a third of Swiss are in favour of excluding the party they like least from elections, votes or public debates.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

These are the findings of a study by Pro Futuris and the Mercator Switzerland Foundation.

The study seeks to find out the extent to which the population is prepared to engage with people who think differently, to make political compromises and to accept parties they like less as a legitimate part of democracy.

For example, 38% of those questioned were in favour of excluding the party they liked least from the political process.

+ Are you concerned about increasing violence and radicalisation among young people in Switzerland?

The results of the study also show that 76% of the population consider that exchanges with people with differing political opinions are valuable.

The study is based on a representative survey of 2,573 people conducted in June 2024 in collaboration with the Competence Centre for Public Management (KPM) at the University of Bern.

