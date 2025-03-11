Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Computer failure disrupts air traffic at Geneva airport

A computer breakdown of unknown origin has been disrupting operations at Geneva Airport since midday on Tuesday.

Significant delays are expected, says Geneva Airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat.

Only flights already en route to Geneva Airport will still be accepted. “Passengers are requested to contact their airlines,” said Jeannerat.

