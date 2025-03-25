Debit card most popular means of payment in Switzerland

Pulling out a card to pay is already part of everyday life for many people in Switzerland. According to the latest survey on payment methods conducted by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), debit cards are becoming increasingly popular for payments on the spot and have now replaced cash.

Deutsch de Debitkarte ist laut SNB nun beliebtestes Zahlungsmittel im Alltag Original Read more: Debitkarte ist laut SNB nun beliebtestes Zahlungsmittel im Alltag

“The debit card is now the most frequently used means of payment,” writes the SNB in its report published on Tuesday. However, according to the currency watchdogs, payment apps are also gaining in popularity and are now used for almost one in five local payments.

But cash remains dear to the population. Despite this development, 95% of respondents said cash should continue to be available as a means of payment. “Only a very small proportion are in favour of abolishing cash,” according to the SNB survey.

At the same time, a growing number of respondents noted that it is becoming increasingly difficult to stock up on cash. According to the SNB, respondents criticised the fact that there are fewer opportunities to withdraw cash. This is causing resentment about the more limited access to cash, it said.

The SNB said it conducted its fourth survey on payment methods among private individuals in Switzerland in autumn 2024. Around 2,000 people were asked about their payment behaviour by telephone or online questionnaire.

