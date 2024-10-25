Ex-Swiss rail catering boss handed three year jail term for fraud

The 68-year-old is to serve one year behind bars, with a further two years suspended.
The court also sentenced two colleagues to suspended prison sentences of 24 and 12 months. In addition, the defendants have to pay fines and damages of several hundreds of thousands of Swiss francs.
The former Elvetino boss was convicted of embezzlement, attempted fraud and fraudulent mismanagement, among other charges. One colleague was convicted of aiding and abetting dishonest business management, the other of multiple counts of fraud and active bribery. The verdicts are not yet final.
The defendants had insisted on acquittals with regard to the Elvetino allegations. According to one of the ex-CEO’s two defence lawyers, no damage had been done to the company.
The public prosecutor’s office accused the ex-Elvetino boss of dipping into the cash register and conducting illegal transactions with colleagues.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
