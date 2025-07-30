The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Glencore sees copper production plummet in first half of year

Glencore sees its copper production plummet in the first half of the year
Glencore sees its copper production plummet in the first half of the year Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Glencore sees copper production plummet in first half of year
Listening: Glencore sees copper production plummet in first half of year

Commodities giant Glencore has published its production report for the first half of the year, which was marked by a sharp fall in copper volumes.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Steelmaking coal, meanwhile, rose sharply following the takeover of Canada’s Elk Valley Resources (EVR).

From January to June, copper production fell by 26% year-on-year to 343.9 kilotonnes. Production is expected to pick up at all mines in the second half of the year, albeit at a slower pace than initially forecast. For the year as a whole, total production is expected to be between 850 and 890 kilotonnes, compared with 850 to 910 kilotonnes previously forecast. In 2024, volumes reached 951.6 kilotonnes.

More

Nickel production also fell by 17% to 36.6 kilotonnes, as did gold, down 18% to 301,000 ounces.

Conversely, cobalt and zinc rose sharply, by 19% to 18.9 kilotonnes and 12% to 417.2 kilotonnes respectively.

Thermal coal production rose slightly by 2% to 48.3 million tonnes. Steelmaking coal more than quadrupled to 15.7 million tonnes, thanks to the acquisition of Canadian miner Elk Valley Resources (EVR) in July 2024, which alone produced 12.7 million tonnes during the period under review.

With the exception of copper and nickel, Glencore broadly renewed its production targets for the year.

Management also forecast operating profit (Ebit) from trading at CHF1.35 billion for the first half of the year, compared with CHF1.5 billion for the corresponding period of 2024.

The long-term target for trading Ebit, in place since 2017, has been raised to a range of $2.3 billion to $3.5 billion per year, compared with $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion previously.

More
-
Clay figure holding a Swiss flag in front of paper ship containers

More

Commodity trading in Switzerland, explained

This content was published on Our daily lives depend on it, yet commodity trading is an opaque business. Here’s how Switzerland came to play an important role in this industry.

Read more: Commodity trading in Switzerland, explained

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR