Swiss companies reluctant to invest in US

Few are currently considering Trump’s invitation to invest heavily in the US.
Despite the threat of tariffs, most companies are currently rather reluctant to launch themselves overseas. “Companies do not know whether there will be a recession in the US and whether the American market will remain attractive,” Rahul Sahgal, director of the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce, told Awp.
The food giant Nestlé already produces 90% of the items sold in the US locally. On the same wavelength is flavour specialist Givaudan, which intends to pursue its local production strategy to serve the local market.
Logistics giant Kühne+Nagel is relying on demand: if customers want an even stronger presence in the country, the company will adapt.
In contrast, the pharmaceutical giants Roche and Novartis have announced investments. Sandoz, on the other hand, is not making a move and even Lonza is merely observing the situation. Outside the pharmaceuticals sector, only three companies have announced new financing in the US: industrial manufacturer Georg Fischer, electrical engineering giant ABB and dermatological care company Galderma.
