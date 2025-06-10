Swiss companies reluctant to invest in US

“Wait and see" seems to be the position adopted by large Swiss companies in the face of US President Donald Trump's trade policy.

Few are currently considering Trump’s invitation to invest heavily in the US.

Despite the threat of tariffs, most companies are currently rather reluctant to launch themselves overseas. “Companies do not know whether there will be a recession in the US and whether the American market will remain attractive,” Rahul Sahgal, director of the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce, told Awp.

Contacted by Awp, Swatch says it wants to remain loyal to Swiss production, which is essential for its customers: new shops will still be opened in the US.

Chemical company Clariant, lift manufacturer Schinder and dental implant specialist Straumann already have factories in the US and have no plans to expand production.

Lindt & Sprüngli, on the other hand, will do so, but this is a long-standing decision, not related to recent developments.

The food giant Nestlé already produces 90% of the items sold in the US locally. On the same wavelength is flavour specialist Givaudan, which intends to pursue its local production strategy to serve the local market.

Logistics giant Kühne+Nagel is relying on demand: if customers want an even stronger presence in the country, the company will adapt.

In contrast, the pharmaceutical giants Roche and Novartis have announced investments. Sandoz, on the other hand, is not making a move and even Lonza is merely observing the situation. Outside the pharmaceuticals sector, only three companies have announced new financing in the US: industrial manufacturer Georg Fischer, electrical engineering giant ABB and dermatological care company Galderma.

