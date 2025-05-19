The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Survey: most Swiss ready to steer clear of US products due to tariffs

Swiss consumers turn their backs on "Made in the USA
Swiss consumers are turning their backs on "Made in the USA" products. Keystone-SDA
A majority of Swiss and European consumers say they are prepared to opt out of buying American products like Coca-Cola and Nike in protest at US tariffs, a study shows.

Keystone-SDA

The survey was conducted in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France and Italy by Yougov on behalf of the online retailer Galaxus. A total of 5,263 people, including 1,034 in Switzerland, took part.

The results show that 54% of Swiss consumers say they are prepared to steer clear of American products. Only Austria recorded a higher figure (57%).

Almost 70% of Swiss say they would like to buy European food rather than American. And this trend is particularly strong among older people.

The only problem is the price. In Switzerland, only 10% of those questioned said they were “very probably” ready to pay more for non-US products.

