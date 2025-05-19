Survey: most Swiss ready to steer clear of US products due to tariffs

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
The World Health Organization (WHO) boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says the Geneva-based UN agency has revised down its budget to $4.2 billion (CHF3.5 billion) for 2026-2027.
Swiss police break up major Chinese trafficking ring
This content was published on
Bern cantonal police have broken a major human trafficking ring. Five people are accused of luring over 100 Chinese women to Switzerland to exploit them as sex workers. The complex case will soon be brought to court.
This content was published on
Switzerland plans to give an additional $80 million (CHF67 million) for the 2025-2028 period to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing financial difficulties.
Swiss centre records almost 300 victims of human trafficking
This content was published on
Last year, 208 victims contacted the specialist unit FIZ Advocacy and Support for Migrant Women and Victims of Trafficking. For 59 others, an examination is still underway.
