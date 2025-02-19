Majority of fatal ski accidents happen off-piste

A quarter of deaths in snow sports are caused by freeriders, but people also die time and again when snowshoeing off the marked routes. Only 15% of fatalities occur prepared slopes in ski resorts. Between 2014 and 2023, an average of 34 people died during winter sports in Switzerland every year.
Half of all fatal snow sports accidents are caused by avalanches, the report continued. Many factors such as snow conditions, snowpack structure, slope inclination, wind and temperature play a role, which is why it is extremely difficult to correctly assess the current avalanche risk.
The Council recommends consulting an avalanche expert guide or attending an avalanche course. It is also important to use emergency equipment correctly, consisting of an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel. An avalanche airbag also reduces the risk of dying in an avalanche.
Routes should also be chosen with caution. According to the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF, nine out of ten buried people trigger the avalanche themselves.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
The citizenship obstacle course facing spouses of Swiss Abroad
This content was published on
Wind generated 160 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity across Switzerland last year, according to the Swiss Wind Energy Association (Suisse-Eole). It was a "good year but less exceptional than 2023", it said.
UBS among leading non-US investors in nuclear weapons producers, says study
This content was published on
The number of financial institutions funding major nuclear weapons manufacturers continues to fall, a new report shows. The Swiss bank UBS bank is one of the top 30 investors.
English and other foreign languages on rise in Switzerland
This content was published on
The proportion of people in Switzerland whose main language is not one of the four national languages – German, French, Italian or Romansh - has risen significantly in recent years.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.