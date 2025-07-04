The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland abandons secure aslyum centres for unruly refugees

Switzerland should no longer separate disruptive asylum seekers in secure facilities, according to the State Secretary for Migration, Vincenzo Mascioli.

“It turns out it does not work with special centres,” said Mascioli in an interview published on Friday by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) plans to separate disruptive people in existing federal asylum centres or in the immediate vicinity. A pilot project is planned for this purpose, said Mascioli, without specifying where it will be held.

Positive for the majority

In his view, this separation would make it possible to reduce security measures for all other asylum seekers. In an interview with the NZZ, he said he was convinced that this measure would have a positive impact on the atmosphere in the centres.

The Secretary of State spoke of “a few young men” who would be housed separately. In his view, this project would provide “real added value for the vast majority of asylum seekers who behave correctly and peacefully”. If this measure also reduces costs, Mascioli believes it would be possible to further improve care.

Closure of special centre

At the end of June, the SEM announced its intention to close the federal centre for recalcitrant asylum seekers in Les Verrières. No date has yet been set, as the SEM would first like to hold discussions with the cantons.

The SEM had hinted that it was evaluating various alternatives. The LEI/LAsi multi-recidivist taskforce began work on June 16. It is expected to make a significant contribution to the management of recalcitrant or delinquent asylum seekers. These discussions will be incorporated into the development of the overall asylum strategy.

The SEM has been operating the special centre at Les Verrières since December 2018. It provides temporary accommodation for asylum seekers who have been sent back from other federal centres because of their behaviour. On average, between five and ten people are housed there at any one time.

News

