No SWISS flights to Tel Aviv until June 15

No SWISS flights to Tel Aviv until 15 June.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will continue not to fly to Tel Aviv in Israel until mid-June, given the security situation in the Middle East.

Deutsch de Keine Swiss-Flüge nach Tel Aviv bis 15. Juni Original Read more: Keine Swiss-Flüge nach Tel Aviv bis 15. Juni

Affected passengers will be notified, SWISS said on Monday. If desired and if seats are available, guests can rebook onto other flights. Alternatively, SWISS is offering either a free rebooking to a later travel date or a refund of the ticket price. The safety of “our passengers, crews and employees on site is our top priority”, it said.

The airline regretted the circumstances and is continuing to monitor the situation in the Middle East very closely. Around a week ago, SWISS announced that it would not be flying to Tel Aviv until June 8. The deadline has now been extended by one week to June 15.

According to information on its website, the entire Lufthansa Group is suspending flights to Tel Aviv until this date.

In a rocket attack on Israel at the beginning of May, the Yemeni Houthi militia hit the perimeter of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv for the first time. SWISS and its parent company Lufthansa subsequently announced that they would no longer fly to Israel for security reasons.

After Israel’s army resumed its attacks in the Gaza Strip on 18 March, the Houthi militia once again regularly fired projectiles towards Israel in solidarity with the Islamist Hamas.

