Iconic Swiss Patrouille des Glaciers ski race secures future

The Swiss government and the canton of Valais have agreed on the future of the Patrouille des Glaciers (PDG) ski race, from 2026 until 2034.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This contract will remain in force until December 31, 2034, keeping the classic Swiss ski race running.

In order to ensure the event’s long-term future, the Valais Department of Security, Institutions and Sport (DSIS) and the Federal Department of Defense (DDPS) had agreed, in 2022, to plan the organisation of the race in batches of three editions.

The next plan, for editions after 2034, should be discussed by the end of 2031, said Valais in a press release issued on Wednesday.

This contract sets out the guidelines for relations between the PDG partners. Valais will be responsible for appointing the board and president of the Glacier Patrol Foundation, for running the foundation’s secretariat and controlling its finances, and for organising the Youth Patrol.

The DDPS will manage the organisation of the race, from start to finish, as well as ensuring the safety of the route.

Finally, the PDG Foundation will be responsible for managing relations with sponsors, host communities and subcontractors, as well as ensuring that the Patrouille is self-financing (institutional funds, entry fees, advertising revenue).

