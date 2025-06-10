Swiss air rescue flies over 100 missions on holiday weekend

These people were dependent on medical assistance from the air and rapid and smooth transport to hospital, Rega said on Monday.
However, the range of missions also included road, sports and mountain accidents, as well as so-called preventive missions. During these missions, people were rescued uninjured or only slightly injured from a dangerous situation.
Compared to the previous year, Rega flew slightly fewer missions. In 2024, there were over 140 missions, it said.
Rega was not only deployed in Switzerland, but also abroad. On Sunday, a Rega ambulance jet returned to Zurich from Saint Petersburg in the US with a patient, and on the same day, other Rega jets took off from Edmonton in Canada and Tuzla in Bosnia and Herzegovina. They also brought patients back to Switzerland.
