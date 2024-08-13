Swiss rail police to be equipped with body cameras

SBB police to be equipped with body cameras from September Keystone-SDA

Swiss Federal Railways transport police officers will start wearing body cameras in September. Swiss Railways said Tuesday it hopes cameras will help defuse conflicts.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La police des CFF se parera de caméras corporelles dès septembre Original Read more: La police des CFF se parera de caméras corporelles dès septembre

The body camera does not record continuously, but is triggered when police officers intervene. The police will announce its activation verbally, if the situation permits, stated a press release.

An audible signal sounds and three front LEDs flash red when activated. The person being filmed will therefore clearly see when the camera is activated.

Each patrol will be equipped with at least one body camera, and 100 cameras will be purchased. The Transport Police has a staff of 200 officers who operate throughout Switzerland on trains and public transport sites.

Every year, they also provide security for over 500 major sporting events.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

