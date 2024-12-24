Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Seasonal flu on the rise and Covid on the wane in Switzerland

Seasonal flu on the rise and Covid on the wane
Seasonal flu on the rise and Covid on the wane Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Seasonal flu on the rise and Covid on the wane in Switzerland
Listening: Seasonal flu on the rise and Covid on the wane in Switzerland

Cases of seasonal flu have doubled in a short space of time in Switzerland. The peak of the Covid-19 wave, however, seems to have passed although Covid is still more widespread than influenza. This is according to information from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The seasonal flu epidemic began in the week of December 9 according to an article linked in the federal health office bulletin on Monday. Within a week, the number of influenza cases in the Sentinella infectious disease reportingExternal link system had doubled. Specifically, there were 5.03 reported cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week between December 9 and 15.

“The Covid-19 wave appears to have peaked,” writes the public health office. In wastewater, the mandatory reporting system and the Sentinella reporting system, there has been a downward trend in the incidence of coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

However, Covid is still widespread with 7.3 reported cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the period mentioned. At the peak of the wave at the beginning of October, there were 14.71 cases.

The most frequently detected SARS-CoV-2 variant in wastewater is XEC, which currently accounts for around half of the total SARS-CoV-2 viral load in wastewater.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
29 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
19 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR