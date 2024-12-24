Seasonal flu on the rise and Covid on the wane in Switzerland

Cases of seasonal flu have doubled in a short space of time in Switzerland. The peak of the Covid-19 wave, however, seems to have passed although Covid is still more widespread than influenza. This is according to information from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

The seasonal flu epidemic began in the week of December 9 according to an article linked in the federal health office bulletin on Monday. Within a week, the number of influenza cases in the Sentinella infectious disease reportingExternal link system had doubled. Specifically, there were 5.03 reported cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week between December 9 and 15.

“The Covid-19 wave appears to have peaked,” writes the public health office. In wastewater, the mandatory reporting system and the Sentinella reporting system, there has been a downward trend in the incidence of coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

However, Covid is still widespread with 7.3 reported cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the period mentioned. At the peak of the wave at the beginning of October, there were 14.71 cases.

The most frequently detected SARS-CoV-2 variant in wastewater is XEC, which currently accounts for around half of the total SARS-CoV-2 viral load in wastewater.

