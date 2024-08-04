Sex offender who coached Swiss medallist leaves Olympics
A convicted sex offender who coached triathlon silver medallist Julie Derron of Switzerland has left the Paris 2024 Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sunday it was looking into the matter.
Sutton was wearing an Olympic accreditation and was also seen wearing a red jacket with the Chinese flag and Olympic rings on it.
The Chinese Olympic Committee did not immediately respond to Reuters to a request for comment.
In 1999, Sutton pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse of a 13-year-old Australian swimmer he had been coaching and was sentenced to two years in prison. The sentence was suspended for three years.
“I understand that this person is no longer here at the Games. They have left the Games,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told a press conference on Sunday.
“It is an issue for the Chinese Olympic Committee and the national federation will need to get involved,” he added, referring to reports that Sutton had been accredited by the Chinese Committee. “Looking forward, I can tell you we will obviously look into this issue.”
“Coaches are not accredited by us but by the National Olympic Committees, and approved by the IOC,” a World Triathlon spokesperson said on Sunday.
