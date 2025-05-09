Six anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes reported a week in Switzerland
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Six anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes reported a week in Switzerland
On average, almost six hate crimes are reported a week against LGBTQ+ people in Switzerland. Last year there were 309 cases, according to the LGBTIQ Helpline. Since 2020, reports have increased fivefold.
Half of all crimes involve trans people, said the Transgender Network Switzerland (TGNS), the Swiss Lesbian Organisation (LOS) and Pink Cross in a statement on Friday.
While Switzerland is celebrating LGBTQ+ visibility through the success of non-binary artist Nemo at Eurovision, it is crucial to remember that these advances coexist with a harsh everyday reality that is very much in evidence, the organisations continue.
Incidents recorded by the helpline include physical assault, verbal violence, sexual harassment and discrimination in employment, public institutions and the health sector. Since the creation of the service, reports of hate crimes and discrimination have only increased.
The organisations deplore the lack of reaction from political circles. Another problem, they say, is the chronic underfunding of aid structures through private donations or foundation contributions.
