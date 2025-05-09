The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Six anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes reported a week in Switzerland

Six hate crimes per week against LGBTIQ+
Six hate crimes per week against LGBTIQ+ Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Six anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes reported a week in Switzerland
Listening: Six anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes reported a week in Switzerland

On average, almost six hate crimes are reported a week against LGBTQ+ people in Switzerland. Last year there were 309 cases, according to the LGBTIQ Helpline. Since 2020, reports have increased fivefold.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Half of all crimes involve trans people, said the Transgender Network Switzerland (TGNS), the Swiss Lesbian Organisation (LOS) and Pink Cross in a statement on Friday.

While Switzerland is celebrating LGBTQ+ visibility through the success of non-binary artist Nemo at Eurovision, it is crucial to remember that these advances coexist with a harsh everyday reality that is very much in evidence, the organisations continue.

+ Homophobia: a crime or a matter of opinion?

Incidents recorded by the helpline include physical assault, verbal violence, sexual harassment and discrimination in employment, public institutions and the health sector. Since the creation of the service, reports of hate crimes and discrimination have only increased.

The organisations deplore the lack of reaction from political circles. Another problem, they say, is the chronic underfunding of aid structures through private donations or foundation contributions.

The LGBTIQ HelplineExternal link

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Confederation and cantons profit from banknotes that are not exchanged

More

Swiss authorities profit from unexchanged banknotes

This content was published on The Swiss government and cantons will receive over CHF700 million from the Swiss National Bank because old banknotes worth almost CHF1 billion have not been exchanged.

Read more: Swiss authorities profit from unexchanged banknotes
Lausanne research team develops aquatic robots from fish food

More

Swiss develop robots made of fish food

This content was published on The edible device will collect data on the condition of water bodies or distribute nutrients and medicines in the water.

Read more: Swiss develop robots made of fish food
Legal cannabis reduces abuse, especially among mixed users

More

Legal distribution of cannabis can reduce abuse

This content was published on The legal distribution of cannabis can reduce problematic consumption, particularly among people who also use other drugs, according to a study from Basel.

Read more: Legal distribution of cannabis can reduce abuse
ICRC says the next few days will be "decisive" for aid to Gaza

More

ICRC says next few days will be ‘decisive’ for aid to Gaza

This content was published on The next few days will be absolutely decisive if the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to continue providing aid in the Gaza Strip, said its director-general Pierre Krähenbühl.

Read more: ICRC says next few days will be ‘decisive’ for aid to Gaza

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR