Swiss men more likely to survive heart attack than women

Swiss men are more likely to survive a cardiac arrest than women Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In Switzerland, women have a worse chance of surviving a cardiac arrest than men. Women are less likely to be admitted to intensive care units and to receive less advanced treatment, a new study shows.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Männer überleben einen Herzstillstand eher als Frauen Original Read more: Schweizer Männer überleben einen Herzstillstand eher als Frauen

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Researchers from the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel have analysed data from around 42,000 patients who suffered a cardiac arrest throughout Switzerland. The data was collected between 2008 and 2022.

Overall, women who survived a cardiac arrest had a higher risk of dying later on compared to men, as the results published in the journal Critical Care show. While almost 42% of women died, only 36% of men failed to survive.

Unconscious thought patterns

Women were 18% less likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit. Invasive treatments such as cardiac catheterisation were also performed less frequently in women than in men. While around 45% of women were examined or treated with such invasive methods, the figure for men was 54%.

The authors cite various reasons for this disparity. These include biological differences, socio-cultural factors and unconscious thought patterns that favour men.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.