Syria: Switzerland calls for ceasefire to be respected in Suweida

The ceasefire should have been in place by Sunday afternoon.
In addition, Switzerland is calling for an independent investigation in cooperation with the UN, the foreign ministry said today on social media site X. The political transition in Syria must ensure the protection and political inclusion of all Syrians, it said.
For about a week now, Druze militias have been fighting Sunni Bedouin clans in Suweida that are supported by the Damascus government and its allies. The Druze are a secession of Shia Islam who, unlike the majority of Muslims, do not interpret the Koran in a strictly literal way.
Hardly any interest earned on savings accounts in Switzerland
This content was published on
Interest rates on savings accounts in Switzerland have fallen significantly. The brief high in savings interest rates is over, according to a study by online comparison service Moneyland.
Public transport in Geneva faces calls for overhaul
This content was published on
Public transport services in Greater Geneva must better meet needs. The associations Transports et environnement (ATE) and Rail Dauphiné Savoie Léman (ARDSL) have drawn up a review of the situation, calling in particular for the Leman Express timetable to be extended.
