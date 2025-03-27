Tariq Ramadan rape trial in Paris ‘set for March’

Tariq Ramadan's trial for the rape of three women in March 2026 Keystone-SDA

A trial of Geneva-based Islamologist Tariq Ramadan, accused of raping three women, is scheduled to take place from March 2-20 at the criminal court in Paris, AFP learned from a source close to the case.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le procès de Tariq Ramadan pour viols sur trois femmes en mars 2026 Original Read more: Le procès de Tariq Ramadan pour viols sur trois femmes en mars 2026

Tariq Ramadan will be tried for aggravated rape of one of the women and rape of two others between 2009 and 2016. He denies the charges.

Last October, the Court of Cassation rejected the Islamologist’s appeals, making his referral to the departmental criminal court for these rapes final.

This case, emblematic of the #MeToo era, began at the end of 2017. On July 7, 2023, after a six-year investigation, two investigating judges ordered Ramadan’s committal to face four charges of rape.

On June 27, 2024, the Paris Court of Appeal dismissed one case, but ordered a trial based on the allegations of three other women.

In these high-profile proceedings, the plaintiffs described particularly brutal sexual relations. In the Court of Appeal’s ruling, which AFP has seen, the judges noted Ramadan’s alleged “violence” in the sexual relations, which “went beyond what a woman could reasonably accept” and also went beyond what might have been agreed between Ramadan and the women between 2009 and 2016.

On the other hand, the judges ruled out the theory of control, which had been at the heart of the investigation.

Ramadan’s defence team recently asked for the investigations to be reopened on the basis of new evidence, according to a source close to the case who confirmed a report in Le Parisien.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

