Taylor Swift concerts brought in CHF90 million for Zurich economy

Taylor Swift concerts, revenue of 90 million francs in Zurich Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

US singer Taylor Swift's two concerts in Zurich last summer benefited the region financially.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Concerti Taylor Swift, introiti per 90 milioni di franchi a Zurigo Original Read more: Concerti Taylor Swift, introiti per 90 milioni di franchi a Zurigo

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The superstar’s fans spent a total of CHF92.5 million ($105 million) on the events, according to a study by the University of Applied Sciences in Business Administration Zurich (HWZ).

Some CHF24 million were spent on tickets and another CHF24 million on travel to and from the concerts, the analysis published on Tuesday shows. The roughly 11,000 visitors from the United States also incurred travel costs of CHF15.5 million.

+ Taylor Swift concert in Zurich causes seismic activity

A total of 98,000 “Swifties”, as the fans of the most successful artist of the 21st century are called, flocked to the concerts and many spent a few days in the region. Over CHF13 million were spent on overnight stays, followed by local mobility (CHF5 million), catering during the concerts (CHF4 million) and souvenirs (CHF2 million). The remaining almost CHF19 million was not allocated to any specific category.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.