The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Taylor Swift concerts brought in CHF90 million for Zurich economy

Taylor Swift concerts, revenue of 90 million francs in Zurich
Taylor Swift concerts, revenue of 90 million francs in Zurich Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Taylor Swift concerts brought in CHF90 million for Zurich economy
Listening: Taylor Swift concerts brought in CHF90 million for Zurich economy

US singer Taylor Swift's two concerts in Zurich last summer benefited the region financially.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The superstar’s fans spent a total of CHF92.5 million ($105 million) on the events, according to a study by the University of Applied Sciences in Business Administration Zurich (HWZ).

Some CHF24 million were spent on tickets and another CHF24 million on travel to and from the concerts, the analysis published on Tuesday shows. The roughly 11,000 visitors from the United States also incurred travel costs of CHF15.5 million.

+ Taylor Swift concert in Zurich causes seismic activity

A total of 98,000 “Swifties”, as the fans of the most successful artist of the 21st century are called, flocked to the concerts and many spent a few days in the region. Over CHF13 million were spent on overnight stays, followed by local mobility (CHF5 million), catering during the concerts (CHF4 million) and souvenirs (CHF2 million). The remaining almost CHF19 million was not allocated to any specific category.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
72 Likes
140 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR